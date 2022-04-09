No-confidence motion: SCBA files plea for implementation on SC’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a plea in the SC seeking implementation of the court decision for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

According to details, the Supreme Court has been reopened due to the unusual political situation. Security has been beefed up around the Supreme Court.

The SCBA has filed a petition seeking implementation of its judgment. The Registrar of the Supreme Court has received the application for implementation from the SCBA officials.

Contempt of court petition has been filed by Azam Nazir Tarar. The petition seeks implementation of the April 7 order.

If the no-confidence motion is not voted on after 12 noon, the contempt proceedings will be completed.

It may be recalled that on April 7, the Supreme Court annulled the ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on April 3 and upheld the no-confidence motion. The court rejected the decision to dissolve the National Assembly and restored the cabinet.

The Supreme Court directed to deal with the no-confidence motion as soon as possible and directed that the Assembly session should not be adjourned indefinitely.

