CJP Bandial says no confusion in constitution over election within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that why there is confusion when the constitution clearly states to hold general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies, ARY News reported.

Addressing the farewell organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), CJP Bandial said that his main focus was to decrease the number of pending cases however soon after he took charge, people repeatedly came for their rights on the constitutional points.

He applauded the Bar Council’s role and stated that bar councils are important for a strong judiciary. CJP Bandial thanked the Chief Justices, judges and lawyers and said that we are all united under the judiciary.

Read more: Justice Isa to take oath as Chief Justice on this date

Earlier, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial vacated his official residence more than two days before his service ended.

Bandial is set to retire as the chief justice of the highest court in the country on September 16. He has shifted into a house reserved for retired judges.

Bandial has been in office since February 2, 2022 and served as chief justice for one and a half year.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, is all set to take oath as next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) while Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has vacated his official residence ahead of time.

According to details, the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take place at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on September 17 (Sunday). President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer oath to the nominated chief justice.