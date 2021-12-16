Decision on suspension of cellular services in Islamabad tomorrow: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Thursday that the final decision regarding suspension of cellular services in Islamabad due to OIC summit would be taken tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister said that consultation with authorities to suspend mobile phone services in the federal capital was still underway, adding that the final decision in this connection would be taken tomorrow.

It was learnt today that the federal government has decided to suspend mobile services in Islamabad for three days starting from Friday (tomorrow) in the wake of the meeting of Council for Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Afghanistan.

According to sources in the interior ministry, the mobile services will remain suspended in Islamabad from December 17 to 19 and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been issued directives in this regard.

Moreover, sources privy to the matter said that the foreign ministry has proposed a public holiday in the federal capital on December 20 in order to ensure a safe movement and foolproof security of the dignitaries, foreign ministers, from multiple Muslim and other countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will host a session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19.

