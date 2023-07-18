No decision yet on NA dissolution date: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday asserted that no decision had been taken yet regarding the dissolution date of the National Assembly (NA) amid reports claiming that PML-N and PPP had agreed to dissolve the lower house on August 8, ARY News reported.

Reacting to media reports about the NA’s early dissolution on August 8, days before its term completes on August 12, the information minister – in a Tweet – said that the date of dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) has not been decided yet.

قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی تاریخ پر ابھی فیصلہ نہیں ہوا

پی ڈی ایم اور اتحادی جماعتوں کی مشاورت سے تاریخ کا فیصلہ ہوگا قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی تاریخ کے فیصلے کا باضابطہ اعلان کیا جائے گا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 18, 2023

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the final date to dissolve the Lower House will be taken in consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other coalition parties.

“There will be an official announcement about the date of the NA’s dissolution,” Aurangzeb added.

Earlier in the day, the two major parties in ruling coalition – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – had agreed to dissolve the lower National Assembly (NA) on August 8.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has also agreed with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the NA, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 12. The last session of the existing National Assembly is expected to be summoned soon.