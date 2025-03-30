No gas load-shedding during Eid holidays 

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that there will be no gas loadshedding in Sindh, including Karachi, during Eidul Fitr holidays, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, the gas supply will remain uninterrupted during the Eid holidays, bringing relief to the citizens.

However, the company stated that the announcement will remain effective from night before eid (Chandraat) till the third day of Eid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday (today), 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH, at 6:00 PM to sight the moon of Shawwal.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will be held on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Simultaneously, zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Eidul Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Sunday as the Shawwal moon was sighted in both countries.