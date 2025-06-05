No gas loadshedding during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced the uninterrupted gas supply during Eid ul Adha holidays, ARY News reported on Thursday.

SSGC said that there will be no loadshedding in Sindh, including Karachi, bringing relief to the citizens.

According to a statement, the gas supply will remain uninterrupted during the Eid holidays (June 7 to 9). However, the company has clarified that the regular gas loadshedding schedule will resume from June 10.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 7 Saturday.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, including Pakistan.

It marks the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. To commemorate this occasion, Muslims engage in acts of charity, perform special prayers, and share festive meals with family and friends.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning across most parts of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays and the following week.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is expected to develop over Pakistan on June 07, which will grip most regions from June 08 onwards, significantly increasing day temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise 5-7C above normal in the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from June 7-12.

In the southern half, covering upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6C above normal during the same period.

Dust storms and gusty winds are also anticipated over the plains due to excessive surface heating.