No live stream from ‘Golden Globes’ ceremony this year

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live stream, organizers said, as they prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony on Sunday with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year.

This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

Dramas ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ lead nominations with seven nods each and winners will be announced online.

Last year, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the annual film and television awards – one of the biggest ahead of the Oscars.

The HFPA was criticized for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In October, the HFPA said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are Black.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed”, organizers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday.

“We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media”, the tweet further mentioned.

The HFPA is proud to work with organizations that foster and mentor emerging talent. These organizations work behind the scenes to provide opportunities and guidance to those up and coming in film and television. #GoldenGlobes #HFPA pic.twitter.com/IUyIrMVzTB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2022

Earlier this week, the HFPA said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also ‘shine a light on the (group’s) long-established philanthropy work’.

It has also banned gifts and favors and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training for members. The group, which numbers just over 100, plans to further expand this year.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month.

Thanks to HFPA President, Helen Hoehne and @SnoopDogg for announcing the 2022 nominees for the #GoldenGlobes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wcDMcvvYri — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 13, 2021

Nominees include Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’), and Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’).

In television, the drama ‘Succession’ led with five nominations.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!