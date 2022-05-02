‘No loadshedding’ across country amid ‘zero’ electricity shortfall  

LAHORE: The electricity shortfall across the country came to zero following closure of industries, government offices on account of Eid ul Fitr in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in power division, the overall consumption of electricity and production remained at 20,000 megawatts (MW). “Most of the power plants have been provided with needed oil and gas to run their plants to full capacity,” they said.

The division further shared that no load shedding is being carried out in the country.

The Power Division announced on Sunday that the loadshedding has been brought to zero across the country from May 1, 5:00 am.

The spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement that uninterrupted power supply has been started across the country from Sunday.

The power division has included more than 2500 megawatts of additional electricity to the system. It added that the ministry is working efficiently for uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed distribution companies against carrying out loadshedding during the three days of Eid ul Fitr and warned those who fail to implement the directive.

Read More: NO LOADSHEDDING DURING EID DAYS, DIRECTS PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

The federal government has sought details on power generation and consumption during the Eid days.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said adding, that previously a shortage in the supply of fuel and gas to the power plants had led to loadshedding in the country.

Comments