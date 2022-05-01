No loadshedding during Eid days, directs PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed distribution companies against carrying out loadshedding during three days of Eid ul Fitr and warned those who fail to implement the directive, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the federal government has sought details of power generation and consumption during the Eid days.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said adding, previously a shortage in supply of fuel and gas to the power plants had led to loadshedding in the country.

A report on April 29 said that the electricity crisis in the country has worsen as 10 to 15 hours of loadshedding has been witnessed nationwide after power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW).

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW. “Major urban centres are witnessing loadshedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of upto 15 hours,” they said.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW.

“The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, the overloading led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.

