No MLO on duty at Jinnah Hospital despite recent autopsy controversy

KARACHI: There was no Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) on duty during the morning shift today at Jinnah Hospital Karachi, as MLOs have failed to change their attitude despite the recent controversy surrounding the hasty autopsy of Mir Raza, ARY News reported.

The hospital staff stated that only a single MLO is deputed per shift, and that the officer had gone to court. Similarly, on the day of Mir Raza’s post-mortem, Dr. Osama Sheikh was the only MLO available.

According to sources within the MLO office, there were five medico-legal cases pending on the day of Mir Raza’s post-mortem.

Sources also reported that delays in conducting post-mortems have become a daily routine, and vital evidence is often compromised due to these untimely procedures.

Police Surgeon Dr. Samia declined to share her perspective regarding the shortage of MLOs at the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Raza’s body had to be exhumed to conduct a second post-mortem following dissatisfaction with the initial procedure.

Earlier, the newly formed investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali case will hold its first meeting today under the chairmanship of DIG Amir Farooqi.

The new investigation team will conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the case and re-examine all relevant aspects of the investigation.

The team will identify, collect and preserve any new or additional evidence and review it as part of the investigation. It will also carry out a detailed analysis of all physical, technical, circumstantial and forensic evidence related to the case.

The committee has been directed to take all possible steps to solve the case and submit its report to the relevant court within the given timeframe.

The investigation team can also include any police officer if required to assist in the probe. Daily progress reports on the investigation will be submitted to the authorities.

Sources said the investigation team will also record statements from the medical board that conducted Mir Raza Ali’s first post-mortem.

Doctors and experts who were part of the first post-mortem examination will be formally interviewed. The team may also provide the doctors with a questionnaire regarding the findings of the first report.

Sources said the investigators will seek an explanation over the basis for declaring that the bullet entered through the chest and exited through the back.

The team will also review how forensic evidence was documented and preserved during the initial investigation.

Investigators will examine why the direction of the bullet was described differently in the second post-mortem report and what formed the basis of the opinion given in the first report.

Both post-mortem reports, the wounds, clothing and other forensic evidence will be reviewed by the new investigation team.