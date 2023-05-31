I will not do an item song again: Kubra Khan

Film and TV star Kubra Khan says she would not like to do item songs in her life again, “I have a problem with the way they are presented.”

Appearing at a chat show on a private news channel, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star spoke about her apprehensions regarding doing item songs in future.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Speaking about her earlier statement that she will not do item numbers after doing just one song, an audience member asked Kubra Khan if it is her personal choice or the societal pressure.

She said, “I am personally not fond of item numbers. Dancing I love, and would love to do something like wedding or romantic songs, but item numbers are something that comes with a connotation, which I don’t like and wouldn’t probably do in future even if I may sound rude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

About her previous dance number, Khan revealed that she was unaware of the theme of the song until she started filming and had to do it because of her commitment. “It might sound silly but I swear I had no idea it was an item song until I got on the set. It was when the shoot started that I got to know and was like ‘Oh God, what is happening’ but I had no choice to back out then,” she shared.

The actor further mentioned, “I had a problem with my dress and had my dupatta wrapped around the whole time while we were not rolling.”

I passed out twice: Kubra Khan recalls tough experience of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Kubra Khan is one of the leading names in showbiz at the moment, thanks to her choice of diverse scripts in a short career span, including ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Muqabil’ and the blockbuster movie ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’.

She was last seen in Eid-al-Adha 2022 release, comedy drama ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, co-starring superhit pair Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.