No need to worry, says Sheikh Rasheed after SC summons PM

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that there is no need to worry, Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year constitutional term, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court, Sheikh Rasheed said he was asked to reach SC and he has no information about PM Imran Khan’s appearance before the apex court.

If PM Imran Khan is coming, he will listen to SC, he added.

Replying to a question, he ruled out the impression of any game and added that PM will complete his constitutional term. The interior minister said he is not the attorney general of Pakistan neither a law expert to respond to the situation.

the apex court directed Prime Minister Khan to appear in personal capacity to explain his position about the non-implementation of the Army Public School (APS) case verdict.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the case.

“Has Prime Minister Imran Khan read the APS case judgment?” the country’s top judge asked the attorney general, to which he relied that it was not sent to the PM Office and added that he will inform the premier about the court orders.

