APS Peshawar case: PM Imran Khan reaches SC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reached the Supreme Court (SC) after being summoned by the top court in Army Public School (APS) tragedy, ARY News reported.

Strict security measures were put in place before the arrival of the premier in the SC.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the case.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the attorney general of Pakistan has Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan read the judgment in the APS tragedy case?

The AGP, replied the judgment was not sent to the PM Office and added that he will inform the premier about the court orders.

CJP Gulzar asked AGP that has any case registered against higher officials in the light of the inquiry report in the APS massacre.?

“No finding against the higher officials reported in the inquiry,” the AGP replied.

The CJP remarked this shows the serious Mr. AGP, “matters cannot go like this way,” the CJP said and summoned PM Imran Khan in the case in person.

During the hearing, Justice Ejazul Ahsan remarked that schoolchildren were a soft target for terrorists and it is not possible that such a massacre can be carried out without inner support.

On Dec 16, 2014, six terrorists had stormed the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and martyred around 150 students and teachers. After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

