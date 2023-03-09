No one wants to marry an actress: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon got candid on the prejudices about Bollywood thrown at her by family and friends before entering the industry.

Starting off with the typical girl-next-door roles, Sanon soon managed to carve a niche with her versatility witnessed in titles like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Mimi’ and ‘Bhediya’.

In one of her recent interviews, the young actor reflected back on the time when she was warned by people around her, against the glitz and glamour of the industry before entering films.

When asked if she has ever been told that Bollywood is not a place for her, Sanon replied, “Of course bola hai, (I’ve been told). Not only because of where I come from. I don’t think that was always the thing. But ye duniya ka perception hi bohot alag tha, (The world has a different perception about showbiz).”

She went on to explain, “Alag as in, bohot positive perception nahi tha. Like glamorous hai, aachi duniya nahi hai, aache log nahi hai, actors banne ke baad shaadi nahi hoti hai, (Different perception in a sense that it isn’t very positive. They think it’s glamourous and not a good place to be in, with not-so-good people. Some think you cannot get married after becoming an actor).”

Speaking further about the marriage remark, Sanon detailed, “A few of my age group friends also said this ‘you know you don’t get married, no one wants to marry an actress.’ These were conversations that were going on. It was not something I took seriously, I laughed it off.”

“In fact, there was a part of me, that was a little shocked at like my generation people can also talk like that,” she wondered.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the pan-Indian mythological flick ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, slated for theatrical release in June this year.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Ganapath’ with her debut co-star Tiger Shroff, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

