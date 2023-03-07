Sara Ali Khan confesses she was ‘horrible’ in ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan admitted that she did not perform her best in the films ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Coolie No. 1’.

In her recent outing at the health and fitness podcast of Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Khan spoke about the worst phase of her life on the work front, when she gave films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Coolie No. 1’, after the dream debut in ‘Kedarnath’ and giving ‘Simmba’ immediately after.

The star kid said, “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I’m aware of that.”

She reflected, “I am aware of the fact that… see it’s also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, ‘Oh my god, Sara!’ And then I gave you two back-to-back films where you’re like, ‘Really Sara?'”

“I think I lost sense of reality and I started doing things I wasn’t fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time,” Khan stated.

“And I’m not formally trained as an actor. I’m not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I’m really left with nothing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last featured in ‘Atrangi Re’ (2021) after the two aforementioned flops. Next, she has a packed slate with ‘Gaslight’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’ in addition to untitled projects by Laxman Utekar and Jagan Shakti.

The murder mystery, ‘Gaslight’, starring Sara Ali Khan with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

