No personal agenda behind electoral reforms: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has clarified that he has no personal agenda behind legislation related to electoral reforms, reported ARY News on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Parliament House to attend the joint session. In his informal media talk, the premier said that country’s future is linked to fair democracy practices.

Replying to a query, the premier said he is not worried and ready for everything.

The PM said that overseas Pakistanis are backbone of country’s economy and they also have right to participate in election process. Overseas voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are essential for country and democracy, he added.

PM Imran Khan further said that he is aware of the problems being faced by the Parliament members.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that opposition has the required numbers in the parliament.

It merits mention that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to meet today (Wednesday) in the Parliament House.

