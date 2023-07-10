No power on earth can hamper Pakistan’s progress: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has assured Pakistan Army’s full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council, including Green Pakistan Initiative launched today, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security, he said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources. He said we are a capable nation, which has the potential to rise to the top.

He emphasized the need that everybody should contribute to its development. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development and no power on the earth can stop this from happening.

General Asim Munir said we have gathered to make Pakistan green once again. Agriculture experts and farmers highly appreciated the government’s landmark initiative and Pakistan Army’s special focus on revolutionizing the agriculture sector by promoting modern contemporary technology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trickling down dividends to the local farmers to alleviate poverty.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate the farmers and said that relevant institutions will have to work together to trigger the second agriculture revolution in the country.

He said the initiative to likely to attract investment to the tune of thirty to fifty billion dollars in the next four to five years. He said this will also provide job opportunities to four million people. He credited Army Chief General Asim Munir for envisioning this initiative. He was confident that our agriculture economy will revive in the next two years.