No respite as US dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

KARACHI: The US dollar continued its flight on Thursday after the greenback gained Rs0.18 at the start of the day against rupee in interbank, ARY NEWS reported.

The US dollar traded at 187.10 in the interbank after it jumped by Rs0.18 in the interbank. In the open market, the US dollar is trading at over Rs188.



After recording an upward march against US dollar following the success of no-trust move and the formation of new coalition government, the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday continued its upward trajectory against US dollar after it witnessed a jump of Rs1.2 against the greenback in the interbank.

The US dollar traded at Rs185.56 in the interbank after a rise of Rs1.2 during the opening hours of the day. Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at Rs186.50 in the open market today.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dipped by $470 million to $10.849 billion during the week that ended on April 8, data released by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, including net reserves of commercial banks, stood at $17.028 billion as of April 8.

Comments