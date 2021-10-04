‘No show-cause notice issued to Khursheed Shah by PPP’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari has said that there was no show-cause notice issued to Khursheed Shah and tweets related to him leaving the political party were false, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari clarified that Khursheed Shah was not issued any show-cause notice by the political party

He announced that the matter related to the fake show-cause notice will be referred to the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

READ: SYED KHURSHEED SHAH SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL OVER TOOTHACHE COMPLAIN

He was of the view that the probe will find out the culprits behind it. He added that Khursheed Shah’s efforts for democracy were unforgettable.

Bukhari also clarified that there was no truth in the tweets related to him about leaving the political party.

He said that Khursheed Shah has taken a firm stand for democracy and is loyal to PPP despite being jailed for two years.

