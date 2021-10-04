Syed Khursheed Shah shifted to hospital over toothache complain

SUKKUR: Incarcerated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah has been hospitalized after the complaining toothache, ARY News reported, citing sources on Monday.

Syed Khursheed Shah has been shifted to the Civil Hospital Sukkur from the jail, where he will undergo a tooth checkup.

The PPP stalwart is currently facing jail in the assets beyond known sources of income case. It must be noted that PPP MNA Khursheed Shah was shifted to jail from NICVD Sukkur on September 2.

Shah was receiving treatment at the cardiac hospital since his arrest and the Sindh govt had declared NICVD as his sub-jail.

Read more: SYED KHURSHEED SHAH SHIFTED TO JAIL FROM NICVD

The Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier in July had rejected reports submitted from the Sindh government, NICVD, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the prolonged stay of PPP MNA Khursheed Shah at the cardiac hospital after being declared as sub-jail.

The SHC had expressed its resentment over the prolonged stay of Khursheed Shah in the NICVD and remarked that the home department has unnecessarily declared the health facility as a sub-jail.

