No-trust motion: ‘Make-or-break card lies with MQM-P’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Aminul Haque on Monday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) holds the make-or-break card ahead of the crucial no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) leader, Aminul Haque while talking to the ARY News program Off the Record said that their doors are not closed, we are not in a hurry to make a decision, he added.

MQM-P will make its decision in a few days after mutual consultation and meeting with the government delegation ahead of the no-trust motion.

Aminul Haque said that it will not happen in MQM-P that four members announce to support one side and three others support the other side, MQM-P will take a unanimous decision as the party is united under the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Read more: MQM-P reached settlement with PTI govt: sources

Aminul Haque further said that there are many parties in the opposition and they are afraid of how the issues will be resolved. MQM Pakistan has consulted all the workers and voters and this process of consultation is still going on.

In response to a question, he said that MQM-Q has not demanded governorship from the PTI government nor they are in this position.

Comments