No-trust motion: Crucial NA session today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly will meet here on Monday (today) after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda, ARY News reported.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued 27-point agenda as the NA session will begin at 4 pm.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers on Friday, which was adjourned after the Fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the NA session tomorrow, for which a 27-point agenda has been issued. The guidelines have been issued for the MNAs for the session.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned until March 28 the crucial session of the lower house of Parliament that was summoned on the opposition’s requisition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

Of the total 162 opposition MNAs, 159 attended the meeting.

Number game:

The ruling PTI has 156 seats with its allies having 22 seats in the parlaiment. The breakdown of the number of seats in the National Assembly is as follows:

PTI – 156

Allies – 21, including:

MQM – 7

PML-Q – 5

BAP – 5

GDA – 3

AML – 1

Independents (Aslam Bhootani, Mir Ali Nawaz Shah)

The government has the support of 178 members.

Opposition seats in NA

The opposition has the support of 163 lawmakers.

PML-N – 84 PPP – 56 JUI-F – 15 BNP – 4 ANP – 1 JWP – 11 Independents – 2 (Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar).

