No-trust motion: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore tomorrow (Thursday) where he will hold crucial meetings as the political situation picks further heat with the submission of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the premier will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and other party leaders during his Lahore trip.

He is also expected to meet the leadership of the PML-Q, his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of joint opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN MEETS MQM-P LEADERSHIP AT BAHADURABAD OFFICE

Prime Minister Imran Khan today paid a day-long visit to Karachi and visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office – a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Upon arrival, the MQM-P leadership and PTI members welcomed the prime minister. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Planning Minister Asad Umar accompanied the premier on this crucial visit.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

PM Khan’s crucial visit to Karachi came a day after the joint opposition yesterday submitted a no-trust motion against him in the National Assembly secretariat.

Comments