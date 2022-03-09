PM Imran Khan meets MQM-P leadership at Bahadurabad office

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office – a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat, ARY News reported.

Upon arrival, the MQM-P leadership and PTI members welcomed the prime minister. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Planning Minister Asad Umar accompanied the premier on this crucial visit.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit to meet his coalition partners as the political situation picks further heat with the submission of the no-confidence motion.

Apart from political engagements, the PM will also attend the Ehsaas Programme ceremony at National Stadium during his visit to the metropolis.

Read more: Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

PM Khan’s crucial visit to Karachi came after the joint opposition yesterday submitted a no-trust motion against him in the National Assembly secretariat.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion. PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

Furthermore, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had claimed that no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to get the support of more than 172 MNAs.

Comments