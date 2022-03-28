No-trust motion: PML-N, MQM-P make headway in talks

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on late Sunday to seek the PTI’s ally support in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The meeting between the PML-N delegation and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership was held at parliament lodges in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan and overall political situation of the country come under discussion during the crucial meeting.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PML-N assured the MQM-P – key ally of ruling PTI in Centre – of removing all reservations and accepting their legal demands.

It was also learnt that a joint draft is being prepared with PML-N on federal matters in light of the next government after the success of no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

On March 24 it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reportedly agreed on provincial-level matters in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-P delegation on Thursday arrived at Zardari House, Islamabad to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on no-confidence motion and political matters.

The MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque and others met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and other members from provincial government held talks with PPP leadership.

Sources said that both parties have agreed on provincial-level matters and announced the formation of committees to oversee implementation on key points finalised in the meeting.

