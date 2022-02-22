No trust move: Asif Ali Zardari to meet Shehbaz Sharif today

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) in Lahore as political manoeuvring is on the rise to make the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

According to details, meetings of opposition leaders on the mission to overthrow the incumbent federal government have intensified. Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari today.

Sources said the meeting between the two bigwigs will be held at Bilawal House Lahore to discuss the political situation, no-confidence motion and long march.

Former president Asif Zardari will also host a dinner in honor of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq is also scheduled today, in which he will seek the cooperation of JI to send the government home.

On Monday, Asif Ali Zardari held an exclusive meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

According to details, the PPP co-chairman ensured Maulana regarding their support in the expected motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.

The two veterans reportedly discussed the strategy to move the motion of no-confidence. Talks with Q-league, Jahangir Tareen group and planning of the PDM and PPP long marches were also brought under discussion.

