No-trust move: Deadlock persists between PPP, PML-N

LAHORE: Talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over a no-trust move against the incumbent government have reached a deadlock, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PPP has conveyed that it wanted completion of the parliamentary year after the in-house change, contrary to PML-N, which wanted the fresh polls to be called after the no-trust move.

The PML-N, according to sources, have suggested PPP bring its candidate for prime minister if it wanted to complete the parliamentary year.

However, they said that no agreement could be reached between the two sides and JUI-F chief and head of PDM Fazlur Rehman could play a role of a bridge, making a fresh suggestion in this regard.

The sources shared that the PML-N has also rejected PPP’s proposal to bring a no-trust move at the end of PPP’s long march towards Islamabad. “Some of the PML-N leaders are wary of PPP moves, fearing that they are aimed at hurting their party’s political standing,” they said.

Moreover, it has further emerged that differences have also emerged over tabling no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker or Chief Minister Punjab with PML-N supporting the first one while PPP backing the last two options.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman is also in favour of giving PML-Q a bigger role in Punjab province.

