No-trust move: Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari ‘fail to reach consensus’  

ISLAMABAD: Head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari to postpone his party’s long march due to start from February 27 and first bring a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the discussion between the two leaders during Monday’s meeting, Fazlur Rehman said that separate long marches will send a message of divisions among the opposition and suggested PPP should join the long march of other opposition parties.

Meanwhile, sources shared that differences also emerged over bringing no-confidence motion with Fazlur Rehman stressing to bring the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan while Asif Zardari wanted to bring it against CM Punjab Usman Buzdar first.

However, the two could not agree on a single point and the matter will also come under discussion during a meeting of Asif Ali Zardari with Shehbaz Sharif today.

“The meeting will also discuss to woo estranged treasury lawmakers rather than reaching out to government’s allies,” they said and added that “PML-N assured that it had the support of 22 estranged lawmakers.”

Read More: ZARDARI, MAULANA FAZL AGREE UPON NO-TRUST MOVE STRATEGY

However, Fazlur Rehman and Asif Zardari have opposed the proposal of using estranged lawmakers from treasury saying that it could make the entire no-trust move as controversial.

Moreover, they said that PPP and JUI-F chiefs agreed to remain in touch with the allies and continue consultation over long march and no-confidence move.

Comments