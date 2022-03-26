No trust move: Govt delegation meets PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: A government delegation led by federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak on Saturday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The media talk after the meeting between the PTI and PML-Q leaders was postponed and rather a handout was issued detailing the discussions during the meeting.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Khattak and Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed message of the prime minister to the PML-Q leadership while Tariq Basheer Cheema conveyed issues faced by the party during the last three and a half years while remaining part of the government alliance.

The federal ministers assured PML-Q leadership of conveying the issues faced by them to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: DEADLOCK PERSISTS AS NAWAZ SHARIF REFUSES PML-Q PUNJAB CM SLOT

On the other hand, Pervaiz Elahi said that he would take Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence over today’s meeting. “The next meeting will be held in Islamabad,” he said.

The PML(Q), who has been in alliance with the PTI government, is yet to take a clear stance over the upcoming motion of no-confidence. The motion is expected to be put to vote on March 28, 2022.

