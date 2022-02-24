No-trust: MQM-P, PML-Q leaders to meet again after Opp’s meetings

LAHORE: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has made contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a day after a flurry of meetings from the opposition parties to bring a no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui telephoned PML-Q leader and MNA Moonis Elahi with the two sides discussing recent political developments.

The sources said that a meeting would soon be held between the leaders of both the parties to adopt a joint move in the wake of recent developments.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Tuesday met Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on February 08 with the latter saying that parting ways with the government was not on the agenda.

“There was no such discussion on parting ways with the government,” said PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to media alongside MQM-P leader Amir Khan after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a day before, the opposition parties have constituted a committee to finalise strategy for the no-trust move against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition parties issued a joint declaration regarding the no-trust move against PTI government. A committee has been constituted to finalise the strategy and schedule of the no-trust move.

The progress was made after the meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

