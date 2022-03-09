No-trust move: ‘PTI MNAs repose confidence in PM Imran Khan’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of National Assembly (MNAs) have reposed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, expressed reservations about the performance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported.

The details have been shared by sources having knowledge of the discussion between the prime minister and the PTI MNAs.

“The MNAs reposed their trust on the prime minister, however, expressed their reservation on the performance of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar,” they said while quoting the prime minister who assured that he was keeping an eye on developments in Punjab.

The prime minister said during the meeting that the opposition will face a crushing defeat during the no-trust move.

Meanwhile, despite assurances from the prime minister, some lawmakers still had their reservations with Noor Alam Khan annoyed over lack of funds for his constituency, a show-cause notice issued to him and expulsion from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Tahir Sadiq also expressed annoyance over interference in his constituency by government functionaries and claimed that interference did not stop even after assurances from the premier.

“Ghulam Bibi Bharwana is under suspicion over links with the opposition while many other MNAs including Aamir Liaquat Hussain are also annoyed over not being given respect by the party,” they said.

