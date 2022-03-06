No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has directed members of National Assembly (MNAs) to avoid travelling abroad ahead of the no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the PML-N president has asked MNAs to remain in the country as the no-trust move is about to be tabled before the National Assembly.

The sources quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that a conspiracy has been hatched to send MNAs out of the country on official visits. “All party MNAs should ensure their presence in the country,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that he could not guarantee 100 percent success for the no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Speaking during a presser after Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that bringing a no-trust move is a difficult task and he could not guarantee its 100 percent success.

“If we succeed, it will be a great achievement but even if we fail, I will not back down and continue my struggle,” the PPP chairman said and demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post.

“If Imran Khan considers himself a public figure then he should resign and come to the public to get a fresh mandate for him,” he said and added that “if Khan will not resign then the opposition will bring a no-trust move against him.”

