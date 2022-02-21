No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif to meet Asif Zardari tomorrow

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will meet PPP-co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and the former president will be held at Bilawal House Lahore.

Matters pertaining to the long march, no-trust move and other political issues would come under discussion during the meeting, sources told ARY News.

Moreover, former president Asif Ali Zardai will also host a luncheon for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has suggested bringing a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia.

Sources told ARY News that PPP has suggested the opposition parties bring a no-trust move against the top office-bearers of the PTI government.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also heading the opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have not okayed the PPP’s suggestion so far, sources added.

It was learnt that matters related to the no-trust move will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.

