No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif writes letter to NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and blamed him for not fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities for no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The letter from the opposition leader said that the requisition for no-trust move was presented on March 08 while another requisition for National Assembly session was also submitted on the same day.

The speaker should have issued notices on the no-trust move immediately but it did not happen, Shehbaz Sharif said in his letter to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. He argued that some members even received copies of the notices by March 19.

He said that the speaker was bound to summon National Assembly session within 14 days after the requisition, however, Asad Qaiser failed to fulfill his constitutional responsibility.

With a crucial no-trust resolution moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda, the much-awaited session of the National Assembly is set to begin today.

The session will start at 11am. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15 point ‘Order of the Day’ for today’s session, which includes the no-trust resolution.

The resolution may not be tabled on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. According to parliamentary traditions, the first sitting is adjourned after prayers for the soul of departed lawmakers.

Under the constitution, the NA speaker was bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat by the joint opposition on March 8.

The NA Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the session. The lawmakers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the session.

