No-trust: Nobody will be barred from casting votes, says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday that no lawmaker will be stopped from exercising their right to vote on the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the minister said that voting on the no-trust motion will take place after March 27 and nobody would be stopped from going into Parliament House for voting.

“I would be directly responsible if lawmakers stopped from going to Parliament House for voting on no-trust motion,” he said in a response to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement where he said that the NA speaker Asad Qaiser would not accept any vote going against the party lines under article 63 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

“It would be like a referendum. People [lawmakers] will need to cross the [PTI’s] D-Chowk public meeting to go for voting [on the no-trust move] and then they will have to return to them,” Chaudhry had said in an interview with private news channel.

Read More: NO-TRUST MOVE: ‘NA SPEAKER TO REJECT VOTES AGAINST PARTY LINES’

Addressing media, the interior minister urged the opposition parties to refrain from politics of violence.

“Opposition should avoid politics of clash as OIC meeting is taking place in Islamabad from next week and Australian cricket team tour to Pakistan is currently underway,” he said, adding that any misadventure will not give a good message to the visiting participants.

He went on to say that all allied parties will support Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the no-confidence motion and added that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been called in for security purposes on the occasion of no-confidence motion.

Comments