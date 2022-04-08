No-trust vote: PPP tells MNAs to stay put in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday asked all the party lawmakers to stay put in Islamabad after NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the lower house for voting on the no-trust motion following SC verdict, ARY News reported.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9 for voting on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session will begin at 10am on April 9, Saturday. It will be prorogued after voting on the no-confidence motion.

Following the latest developments, the PPP has also asked out of city MNAs to immediately return back to Islamabad.

Also Read: Supreme Court announces verdict in NA Speaker ruling case

Those MNAs who are out of the federal capital must immediately return back to Islamabad, the PPP leadership directed party lawmakers.

Earlier, a five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

Also Read: Full text of SC judgement in NA deputy speaker ruling case

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

Comments