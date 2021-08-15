No wall chalking in Karachi anymore as cleanliness drive revs up

KARACHI: Newly appointed city administrator Murtaza Wahab has said Sunday he’s written to the Sindh government to put a ban on wall chalking in order to save city’s walls, ARY News reported.

The decision to impose ban on the wall chalking has been made in the city administration to protect the city walls, he Murtaza Wahab said.

Order for new Karachi buses placed: CM Murad

Separately from the Sindh government on Karachi’s development, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said yesterday that Sindh Transport Department had placed an order for procurement of new buses for Karachi.

He said this while talking to the media after laying a floral wreath on the tomb of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah this morning.

“Sindh government had allocated Rs8 billion for procurement of buses for different BRT routes. The BRT Orange Line project is almost complete and it would be launched along with the Green Line project,” he told media.

Murtaza Wahab revives City Wardens to fix Karachi’s traffic jam misery

Murtaza Wahab has earlier this week revived the dormant City Wardens while taking notice of the ever-deteriorating traffic jam situation in the metropolis.

The veteran Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and ex spokesperson of the Sindh government who was recently made Karachi’s chief, took notice of the persistent woe of Karachiites and said he will not tolerate any negligence on part of traffic management.

Will personally oversee the postings of city wardens, Murtaza Wahab said. They must be present on the city roads doing their work, the administrator said.