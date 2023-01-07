No water loaded in another PIA flight

KARACHI: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight took off with no water loaded on the plane for passengers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad-bound PIA flight from Karachi had no water in the toilets for passengers.

Upon finding out no water on the PIA flight, the passengers were asked to use mineral water in the toilets.

The passengers also reported that they were not served drinks, tea and coffee too.

Governor Sindh, parliamentarians and other dignitaries were also on the flight.

There was a bitter exchange between the passengers and the flight attendants.

