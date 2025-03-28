web analytics
'The Recruit' star Noah Centineo looks unrecognisable at 'Warfare' premiere

Noah Centineo, widely known for his role as Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s The Recruit, recently made headlines with a surprising new look at the premiere of Warfare in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actor, typically seen with a clean-shaven, polished appearance, showed up looking much scruffier and more rugged.

Fans were concerned as Noah Centineo appeared pale, tired, and had noticeable dark circles under his eyes, a stark contrast to his usual youthful appearance.

Known for his charm in Netflix’s The Recruit, Noah Centineo was dressed in a black suit for the red carpet but looked much more intense and somber than usual. His unkempt look and tired expression raised questions among fans about his health.

Noah Centineo at the premiere of A24's "Warfare."

Warfare, the film Noah attended the premiere for, follows a group of Navy SEALs on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq.

Headshot of Noah Centineo.

It features a strong cast, including Adain Bradley, Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Michael Gandolfini.

Aside from his acting career, Noah Centineo has been linked to Zoë Kravitz, star of Big Little Lies, after the pair were spotted together in New York following the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Earlier this year, Noah Centineo opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, sharing his personal journey on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

He explained that despite finding fame early on, he was unhappy and turned to substances to cope with the pressures. He acknowledged that he had to take a step back, get sober, and confront his issues head-on.

Noah Centineo is perhaps best known for his breakout role as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit, where he plays a CIA lawyer caught up in dangerous situations.

He also gained fame for his roles in To All the Boys and The Fosters, as well as his appearance in Camila Cabello’s Havana music video.

Noah Centineo has had high-profile relationships in the past, including with Stassie Karanikolaou and Alexis Ren, but both ended by early 2020.

