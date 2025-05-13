WATCH: Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turn chaotic in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk returned as Hutch Mansell in the first trailer for Universal Pictures’ action film ‘Nobody 2.’

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the upcoming film sees Hollywood actors Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks and John Ortiz as newcomers.

Apart from Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd are reprising their roles from the first film.

‘Nobody 2’ sees the Hollywood actor as Hutch Mansell, a former assassin, who now lives with his wife and two kids.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that you don’t have an average job,” Nielsen tells Odenkirk in the trailer. “But we haven’t seen you in months, and summer break’s just a few days away.”

The trailer then shows Hutch decide to take his family on a summer getaway to a theme park.

However, his vacation takes a chaotic turn when he encounters a corrupt sheriff (Hanks) and a vicious crime boss (Sharon Stone).

The trailer also shares a sneak peek into Stone’s character as she asks her men to track down Bob Odenkirk.

“Find this nobody,” the Hollywood actor demands. “Scorched earth.”

Derek Kolstad, who penned the script for the first film, returned for ‘Nobody 2’ alongside Aaron Rabin.

The original ‘Nobody’ film hit theatres in March 2021 after facing a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film proved to be a hit and topped the box office in its opening weekend.