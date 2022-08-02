Walter White & Jesse Pinkman’s ‘poetic’ appearance in Better Call Saul

*Spoiler Alert*
The episode of ‘Better Call Saul’, which people eagerly awaited for a long time, just premiered a few hours ago. Entitled ‘Breaking Bad’, the eleventh episode of the final season of Better Call Saul features the key characters of the entire Breaking Bad–Better Call Saul franchise, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
View this post on Instagram
It connects some vital dots as Gene Takovic somehow acts as Albuquerque’s most notorious attorney. Albeit leaving the Soul Goodman-like shirt and tie on the rack of the store in episode 10, he slides back into the ways of someone he used to be.
That one mysterious call in today’s episode makes him become Saul Goodman at full speed, without literally thinking about the repercussions.
View this post on Instagram
Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Saul Goodman, ironically in a Better Call Saul episode that takes place in the Breaking Bad episode called "Better Call Saul"
Genius #BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/lnMBd3uqvN
— Calios 🍥 (@Calerios) August 2, 2022
Loved it. They have such amazing chemistry. See what I did there 😉😉. #BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul
— Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) August 2, 2022
YES!#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/EgWrYkQKtJ
— quasarlel (@quasarlel) August 2, 2022
Feels so good to see small scenes from breaking Bad timeline, couldn't stop smiling after seeing walt and jessie again#BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul
— Sarcashmiri (@sushain_koul) August 2, 2022
WE FINALLY GOT WALT AND PINKMAN 🤯 Great cinematography especially when they showed they grave from the flashback and the next thing we saw was Saul, damn that was deep 🤯, plus the episode titled breaking bad, showing saul breaking bad 🤯#BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul
— Doug Judy (@pontiacbandit69) August 2, 2022
That cold open is literally COLD. Love how they picked it up from that moment, the exact episode where it all started, just somehow poetic. Also, super happy to see the gang's back together in simpler times 🥺❤ #BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad
— Amiliana Riandya (@amilianarp) August 2, 2022
Loved to see them back, the chemistry teacher and his student 😭❤️#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/hdJLpJpl48
— harshad (@harshad_369) August 2, 2022
In the latest Better Call Saul episode, Gene calls Kim, becomes the person he went into hiding for, gets involved in identity theft with Jeff and Buddy, and eventually finds a cancer patient as his next victim. Buddy backs off due to this person’s cancer so Gene decides to take the matter into his own hands. With him entering this scam victim’s house, visuals of Saul entering JP Wyne High School to meet this chemistry teacher from Breaking bad, he and everyone watching, have a moment of epiphany.
With two episodes, (Waterworks and Saul Gone) to go, how do you think will this Emmy-nominated series will come to an end? Have your say in the comments’ section below.