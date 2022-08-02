Walter White & Jesse Pinkman’s ‘poetic’ appearance in Better Call Saul

*Spoiler Alert* The episode of ‘Better Call Saul’, which people eagerly awaited for a long time, just premiered a few hours ago. Entitled ‘Breaking Bad’, the eleventh episode of the final season of Better Call Saul features the key characters of the entire Breaking Bad–Better Call Saul franchise, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc) It connects some vital dots as Gene Takovic somehow acts as Albuquerque’s most notorious attorney. Albeit leaving the Soul Goodman-like shirt and tie on the rack of the store in episode 10, he slides back into the ways of someone he used to be. That one mysterious call in today’s episode makes him become Saul Goodman at full speed, without literally thinking about the repercussions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc)

The eleventh episode opens with a scene from Breaking Bad season 2 episode 8, entitled, ‘Better Call Saul’ when Soul Goodman was introduced to the infamous duo, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, where the attorney literally begged for his life, taking names of the likes of ‘Lalo’ and ‘Nacho’ and later made them pay him $6 with his persuasion prowess. At 31:53 of the latest BCS episode, Saul learns more about WW and JP in the iconic RV having bullet holes hidden with duct tape.

More than five minutes of ‘Heisenberg’ and Jesse have sent the internet into meltdown with many a tweet about the poetic start of the collaboration between the three.