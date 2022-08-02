Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Syed Omer Nadeem

Walter White & Jesse Pinkman’s ‘poetic’ appearance in Better Call Saul

test

*Spoiler Alert*

The episode of ‘Better Call Saul’, which people eagerly awaited for a long time, just premiered a few hours ago. Entitled ‘Breaking Bad’, the eleventh episode of the final season of Better Call Saul features the key characters of the entire Breaking Bad–Better Call Saul franchise, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc)

It connects some vital dots as Gene Takovic somehow acts as Albuquerque’s most notorious attorney. Albeit leaving the Soul Goodman-like shirt and tie on the rack of the store in episode 10, he slides back into the ways of someone he used to be.

That one mysterious call in today’s episode makes him become Saul Goodman at full speed, without literally thinking about the repercussions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc)

The eleventh episode opens with a scene from Breaking Bad season 2 episode 8, entitled, ‘Better Call Saul’ when Soul Goodman was introduced to the infamous duo, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, where the attorney literally begged for his life, taking names of the likes of ‘Lalo’ and ‘Nacho’ and later made them pay him $6 with his persuasion prowess. At 31:53 of the latest BCS episode, Saul learns more about WW and JP in the iconic RV having bullet holes hidden with duct tape.
More than five minutes of ‘Heisenberg’ and Jesse have sent the internet into meltdown with many a tweet about the poetic start of the collaboration between the three.

In the latest Better Call Saul episode, Gene calls Kim, becomes the person he went into hiding for, gets involved in identity theft with Jeff and Buddy, and eventually finds a cancer patient as his next victim. Buddy backs off due to this person’s cancer so Gene decides to take the matter into his own hands. With him entering this scam victim’s house, visuals of Saul entering JP Wyne High School to meet this chemistry teacher from Breaking bad, he and everyone watching, have a moment of epiphany.

With two episodes, (Waterworks and Saul Gone) to go, how do you think will this Emmy-nominated series will come to an end? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

Syed Omer Nadeem

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.