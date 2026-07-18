Nokia 300 4G Powerbank leak highlights huge battery

HMD Global might just be planning its most practical feature phone ever. Leaked details have just unveiled the Nokia 300 4G Powerbank – a rugged hybrid designed to serve as a companion phone, powerful flashlight, and even a backup charger in one vintage package.

Leaked by well-known tech tipster @smashx_60, this incoming gadget rewrites what the modern “dumbphone” should be, addressing a key concern for outdoor enthusiasts and festival goers – staying powered up in a pinch.

Huge Battery Built for Reverse Charging The Nokia 300 4G Powerbank main attraction is its massive 3,700 mAh battery (Some reports claim it’s actually 3,750 mAh).

Although the size is commonplace for entry-level smartphones, it’s enormous for a feature phone running a stripped-down OS (presumably an enhanced S30+). For context, the battery is about 2.6 times bigger than the cell in the Nokia 235 4G. According to the leaks, the sheer capacity of this cell enables standby times of up to 44 days. Better yet, it works as a bona fide power bank.

Equipped with 5W reverse wired charging through its built-in USB-C port, the phone can give your dying smartphone or wireless earbuds an emergency charge.

And when the Nokia 300 4G Powerbank itself needs juicing up, it supports a welcome 18W fast charging, a rarity in the feature phone category. Rugged Design Meets a High-Intensity Flashlight Leaked renders paint a picture that pays homage to Nokia’s classic build while integrating thoughtful modern upgrades. Gone are the smooth, rounded corners, replaced with sharp, beveled lower edges and a deeply textured, slip-proof outer frame.

It’s also said to be IP65-rated for water and dust resistance. HMD has entirely ditched the front-facing selfie camera and all those fancy AI buttons present on some of their recent handsets. Instead, its hardware is geared towards utility. Located on the top of the phone is a High-Intensity LED Flashlight.

To avoid navigating menus to switch it on, HMD has fitted a physical, tactile toggle button on the right side of the frame for instant deployment. Essential Specs While the huge battery and powerful flashlight are undoubtedly the star features, the remaining specs offer the essential functionality of a dependable backup phone:

Display: Details are scarce, but expected to be an affordable and relatively basic display suitable for feature phone usage.

Processor: likely a low-power chip optimized for basic operations.

RAM: minimal RAM sufficient for feature phone software.

Storage: expected to have enough internal storage for basic functions, possibly with MicroSD card expansion.

Connectivity: 4G LTE for basic internet and calls, and standard Bluetooth for peripherals.

Camera: As noted, a front camera is omitted. A rear camera, if present, will likely be very basic.

Audio: likely a mono speaker and standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Pricing and Availability HMD Global has not officially announced a launch date, price, or availability for the Nokia 300 4G Powerbank.

However, given HMD’s recent strategy to embrace durable, digital-detox feature phones under the Nokia brand, a launch announcement could be expected in the coming months.

What are your thoughts?

Would you pick up the Nokia 300 4G Powerbank as a backup for your hiking, camping, or travel needs? Let us know in the comments!