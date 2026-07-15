Nokia launches retro dumbphones with AI button

The classic Nokia “brick” is making a comeback, with an AI-powered makeover. HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has revealed its latest range of Nokia-branded 4G feature phones – designed to offer an uncluttered experience, but featuring a surprise on the hardware: a dedicated button on the keypad for your very own copilot.

Retro Cool Gets an AI Makeover

HMD’s newly launched devices consist of four models:

* Nokia 200 4G

* Nokia 210 4G

* Nokia 215 4G (2nd Edition)

* Nokia 235 4G (2nd Edition)

At their core, these devices are straightforward “dumbphones” – don’t expect demanding apps like Instagram or TikTok, and internet access is via a rudimentary web browser.

But the striking element is a prominent button smack-bang in the center of the navigation controls, which brings to life a smart chatbot powered by Shenzhen-based Sikey AI. Users can now dictate commands to their phones and control various features with just their voice.

Voice commands can be used for:

* Making hands-free calls and setting alarms for the morning.

* Swiftly accessing system utilities like the flashlight.

* Asking for basic information, such as recipes, translations, and simple trivia.

The Sikey AI service comes free for the first 180 days. After that, to continue using the assistant, users will need to sign up for a micro-subscription, costing approximately 3 ($3.80) in the EU and 2.25 ($2.85) elsewhere on a yearly basis. Due to the phone’s lack of sophisticated app store functionality, the subscription setup will need to be done through a smartphone.

Apart from the artificial intelligence features, the design of these phones is a clear nod to the mobile phone era of the late 90s and early 2000s, offering that classic tactile feel.

AI on a “Dumbphone”: Dividing Opinions

Naturally, the inclusion of AI has stirred a bit of a debate amongst technology enthusiasts and dumbphone purists on platforms like Reddit. For those specifically looking to “disconnect” and achieve a digital detox, having a talkative bot on a simplified device seems contradictory to the overall ethos.

HMD’s argument, however, is that these phones cater to a different and extremely valuable market segment. For elderly individuals, the visually impaired, or people in areas with limited or costly internet access, these voice-activated 4G phones offer an accessible, unintimidating, and useful gateway to mobile technology.

HMD has not yet disclosed when these new devices will be available to purchase in different regions or their specific pricing.