Noman Ali joins Lancashire for County Championship stint

Pakistan veteran spinner Noman Ali has signed a short-term six-match contract with Lancashire for the final phase of the County Championship, providing him with an opportunity to gain valuable county experience while remaining available as a potential spin-bowling option for Pakistan during their England tour.

The 39-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner will be playing county cricket during the same period as Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England, which begins on August 19 at Headingley.

Noman’s presence in England could prove beneficial for Pakistan, as he will be nearby and available as cover should the national team require a replacement spinner in case of an injury to Ali Usman or Sajid Khan.

Noman made a remarkable return to Pakistan’s Test setup during the home series against England in late 2024. After being recalled for the final two matches, he produced a match-winning performance, taking 20 wickets in two Tests as Pakistan recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win the series 2-1.

However, the experienced spinner lost his place during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, with another slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Ali Usman, replacing him in the side.

Usman played a key role in Pakistan’s recent eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, claiming six wickets in the match to help the visitors level the two-match series.

Despite missing out on recent selections, Noman remains part of Pakistan’s wider plans and will now look to make an impact in English conditions with Lancashire.

“I am looking forward to playing for Lancashire and experiencing county cricket in England for the first time,” Noman said in a statement released by the club.

“The County Championship is a great competition, and I’m very excited to play at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

“Lancashire is one of the biggest clubs in the UK, with so much history and heritage. I am following in the footsteps of a Pakistani hero, Wasim Akram, who played for Lancashire for many years. I’m looking forward to joining up with my new teammates and will be doing all I can to make an impact on and off the field.”

Lancashire currently sit seventh in Division Two of the County Championship but remain in contention for promotion if they can produce a strong finish in their remaining six fixtures.