Wasim Akram pays hefty reward after missing pet Duke found

Former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram’s missing dog has been found.

According to the former ace all-rounder’s spokesperson, two people who provided information about the dog’s location were given a reward of Rs250,000, the spokesperson said.

The black German Shepherd, named ‘Duke’, went missing from DHA Phase 8 in Karachi. Wasim Akram and his wife, Shaniera Akram, had shared information about the missing dog on social media.

Earlier, a formal report about a missing dog was lodged at Sahil Police Station in Karachi. The cricketer also announced on his official Instagram handle; through his post, he urged residents to remain vigilant and report any information that could reunite the family with their pet.

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On the other hand, his wife, Shaniera Akram, has requested residents, security personnel, and local communities in DHA Phase 8 to assist in the search. They said the puppy may have wandered into nearby parks, gardens, streets, rooftops, or garages and asked people to check these locations carefully.

To encourage public assistance, the family announced a reward of Rs. 250,000 for anyone who provides credible information leading to Duke’s safe recovery or helps bring him home.