Former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has turned 60th and his beloved wife, Shaniera Akram, is leading the heartfelt celebrations on this joyous occasion.

His Australian wife took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 3, to post a carousel of family photos featuring Wasim with loved ones and fans. In her message, she praised him as a devoted family man and one of cricket’s greatest icons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

“Happy 60th birthday to the Greatest of all time! Greatest father , husband, friend, proud Pakistani, devoted family man and of course also a pretty great cricketer! Love you now and always. Here is to the year celebrating you and the 60 years of @wasimakramliveofficial,” she penned in the caption.

Fan quickly rushed to the comments section and flooded it with birthday wishes and messages of admiration for the cricketing icon.

In a separate message, Shaniera also addressed fans from India who wished to send birthday greetings but were unable to do so due to Wasim Akram’s social media account being temporarily blocked. She shared a note on his behalf expressing gratitude for the long-standing support from Indian fans.

Wasim Akram and Shaniera – who first met in 2011 in Melbourne – tied the knot in 2013 in Lahore and share a daughter together. Wasim is also a doting father to two sons whom he shares with his ex-wife.