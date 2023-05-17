Noman Habib once had a ‘deewani’ fan

Actor Noman Habib recalled a fan moment which, according to him, he would never forget in his life.

The actor appeared as a guest on the ARY Zindagi show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’. He said that there was a fan page named named “Noman Habib Ki Deewani”.

Noman Habib said he told the people that he does not know the person running the page when they people ask him about it.

The celebrity said the social media page was deleted following his marriage with Asma Noman. He said he still does not the person behind it but he will never forget it.

Noman Habib has proved his mettle in the acting industry with his brilliant performances in films and serials. He was praised for his work in superhit serials ‘Riffat Appa Ki Bahuein‘ and ‘Bechari Nadia‘.

He made his film debut in the ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi‘. He was nominated for the ARY Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and ARY Film Award for Best Star Debut Male awards in the 2014 ARY Film Awards.