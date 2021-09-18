Non-filer commercial users to pay upto 17pc additional taxes in bills: FBR

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday notified additional taxes of upto 17 percent on unregistered and non-filer industrial and commercial consumers, to be received through their bills, ARY NEWS reported.

In a notification issued by the FBR, the non-filer commercial consumers will receive an additional tax in the range of five to 17 percent with regard to their monthly bills of power and gas.

Consumers with upto Rs10,000 bills will be charged a five percent additional tax, seven percent on those receiving bills in the range of Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 while 10 percent additional tax will be charged on bills between Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 monthly.

It further highlighted that 12 percent additional tax will be levied on commercial units receiving bills between Rs30,000 to Rs 40,000 and 15 percent on monthly bills between Rs40,000 and Rs50,000.

A maximum of 17 percent additional taxation would be levied on consumers whose monthly bill is in the range of Rs50,000 and above, the FBR notification highlighted.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Wednesday expressed the confidence that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will comfortably achieve the annual tax collection target of 5,829 billion rupees.

Read More: FBR’s ‘historic’ tax collection in FY2020-21 testimony to ‘strong economic revival’: PM

In a Tweet, PM Khan said the FBR has collected 850 billion rupees during the first two months of the current fiscal year, exceeding its own target figure by twenty-three percent.

He said this reflects a growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.