Non-Registered, open letter cars to be seized in Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday said that the non-registered vehicles, vehicles carrying fancy number plates and open letter cars vehicles will be seized across the province, ARY News reported.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the tax collection campaign for tax-defaulting vehicle owners will continue till March 10.

Moreover, the officials of Sindh Excise and Taxation department has so far checked 33,352 vehicles in the ongoing road-checking campaign drive across the province to collect tax from defaulting owners of the vehicles.

As many as 2406 vehicles were impounded while the documents of 2797 others were seized. During the road-checking campaign, till the 14th day Rs 4 crore tax was also recovered.

According to the excise department officials, a total of 11,089 vehicles in Karachi, 11,611 in Hyderabad, 4231 in Sukkur, 4836 in Mirpurkhas, 3384 in Larkana, and 1796 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.

READ : SALE OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLES BANNED

Last Month, The Sindh government has barred showrooms from selling unregistered vehicles as part of the security measures following the devastating attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

According to details, the decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Wahab and police officials.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the government has given a one-week deadline to citizens to register applied for registration (AFR) vehicles.

The provincial minister noted that after seven days the cars without license plates will be seized on the open letter, saying that no car will be spared as they will be legally dealt without discrimination.

Comments