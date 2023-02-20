Sale of unregistered vehicles banned

KARACHI: The Sindh government has barred showrooms from selling unregistered vehicles as part of the security measures following the devastating attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Wahab and police officials.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the government has given a one-week deadline to citizens to register applied for registration (AFR) vehicles.

The provincial minister noted that after seven days the cars without license plates will be seized on the open letter, saying that no car will be spared as they will be legally dealt with without discrimination

Sharjeel Memon further said that the government has barred showrooms from selling unregistered vehicles, adding that if vehicle caught in a crime, the showroom owner will be held in the investigation.

A day earlier, another injured in Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) succumbed to his injuries in hospital increasing the death toll in terrorist attack to five.

Police constable Abdul Latif, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, breathed his last in hospital today, police officials said. Martyred policeman was the fifth victim of the attack on police office.

Flaws identified behind KPO attack

Major lapses were identified in the security arrangements at the KPO ­– the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi – which came under attack on Friday evening.

According to sources, terrorists entered the compound through Police Lines and the three security checkposts at the city police chief’s office were not manned at the time of attack.

The terrorists broke into the KPO by climbing the rear wall while no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side. The police checkposts across the KPO building remained unmanned even after the attack, it emerged.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat.

KPO attack case registered

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

